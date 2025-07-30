Pocklington and Pocklington Pixies players on Sunday with winning skipper Harry Collins holding the Worsley Cup. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Pocklington cricket's derby friendly on Sunday saw Pocklington CC retain the Worsley Cup with a two-wicket success over Pocklington Pixies CC.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Games between town and school go back more than 150 years, and now focus on the annual Worsley Cup encounter, writes Phil Gilbank.

The Pixies, the invitation outfit of boys, old boys and associates from the school, chose first knock and set a target of 202-9, thanks mainly to third-wicket pair of Matt Atkinson (64) and Stuart Wainwright (40).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pocklington's Ian Scott and Neal Jackson then feasted on the Pixies' bowling, the second-wicket partnership both reaching rapid half-centuries before retiring unbeaten and allowing their young later colleagues to steer Pocklington home at 204-8.

Woodhouse Grange 1sts lost again to Driffield at Sandhill Lane.

Eight Woodhouse batsmen got in then out as they struggled to 194 all out, Imal Liyanage top scoring with 39.

Driffield then found it easier going, reaching 195-5 with nine overs in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse 2nds got out of jail to win by two wickets up the road at Stamford Bridge.

Stamford made sound early progress through Martyn Woodliffe (26), Liam Easton (40) and Jerome Bossr - his 56 the day's top score before he heads home to South Africa - but they were unable to accelerate, closing on 182-5.

Despite opener Tom Stubley's 49, Woodhouse were on the brink at 90-5 until No 7 Ben Burdett produced the match-winning innings of 50 not out to get Grange over the line at 186-8 with eight balls to spare.

But the 2nds could not back the win up on Sunday in their YPLN Hundred quarter final at Brandesburton, losing by seven wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodhouse 3rds had a convincing home win over Carlton Towers, swinger Matt Shepherd and spinners George Baty and Riley Cooper all taking three wickets to dismiss Carlton for 123.

Openers Harry Cooper (47) and Stan Newman (33) laid a solid platform as Woodhouse won it at 124-4.

The 4ths were always off the pace at Stillington despite 54 from No 8 Harry Shipley, losing by 52 runs.

Londesborough Park's 236 total was not enough at Acomb who chased it down at 237-5.

That was hard on Tom Rook who hit 93 for Park.