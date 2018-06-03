Rain wrecks York League programme

Flixton and Scarborough 2nds both saw their York League games curtailed by the wet weather this weekend, while the YPLN game between Stamford Bridge and Scarborough was washed out completely.

Alistair Rigby’s 103 century went unrewarded for bottom side Bolton Percy when their Premier Division match at Flixton was abandoned early in the second innings.

Jamie Nesfield (4-69) and Richard Malthouse (3-41) were both in the wickets for the visitors, but the home side still managed to reach 261 before being bowled out, the total including a half-century from Tom Atkinson (71).

The home side had just begun their reply reaching 37-1 when play was abandoned.

Scarborough 2nds were probably glad the heavens opened to halt their Division Two Ebor game at home to Stamford Bridge 2nds as they were 127-7 from 39 overs.

Tom Precious (36) was the only home batsman to shine as the wet weather came to the North Marine Road club's rescue.