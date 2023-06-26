SBL Division 4 and 5
Veteran opener Andy Shepherdson was the star man with the bat for the visitors, his 68 from 86 balls, including 14 fours, helped them post a decent 181-5 from their 40 overs.
Another seasoned campaigner, Christian Soulsby was the next highest scorer for Wykeham, with a more aggressive undefeated 43 in 37 balls, including eight fours. Malachey Kendrew was the top Malton bowler with 2-37.
The hosts’ run-chase never really got going as Darrell Trousdale (3-31), Oliver Trousdale (2-24) and Tom Gibson (2-21) linked up to dismiss Malton for 130, Rohan Simpson top-scoring with 25.
Scalby 3rds conceded their home game against Thornton Dale 2nds, handing the visitors 22 points.
Bridlington 3rds boosted their Division Four title hopes with a 44-run home win against Scarborough 3rds on Sunday.
The home side posted 161-7, opener Chris Leeson top-scoring with 37, while there were useful contributions from Josh Harvey (25) and Jay Stockdale (23no). Dan O’Connor was the top Boro bowler with 2-16.
In reply, the visitors were seemingly heading for defeat at 42-8, until James Metcalfe gave them hope, but his dismissal for 40 saw Scarborough all out for 117.
Thomas Shephard followed up his six-wicket haul for the second team in the first division with 4-16.
In Division Four, Goathland strolled to an eight-wicket win at home to nine-man Ravenscar 2nds.
Liam Calvert bagged 3-20 and Jack Clarkson 2-18 as the visitors were limited to 138-8, Jon Murrell hitting 27.
Skipper Calvert then led the way with an undefeated 53 as Goathland eased to victory with 144-2 in 23.5 overs.
The Pickering 3rds v Staxton 2nds game was rained off on Sunday at the halfway point, the visitors having racked up 207-5.
Andy Dove led the way with an impressive unbeaten 71, with Craig Hill earlier hitting 55 and Paul Russell undefeated on 26 before the rain scuppered Staxton’s chances.