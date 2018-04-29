SBL Divisions 2, 3 & 4: Lewis launches 123 as Seamer cruise past Kirkby

Darrol Lewis smashed an outstanding 123 not out to help Seamer 2nds beat Kirkbymoorside by 120 runs in Division Two.

Lewis' superb 123 was boosted by an unbeaten 77 from Phil Metcalde and 26 from Joe Tiffany as Seamer posted an imposing 257-3.

Mulgrave 2nds (in bowling action), show their frustration in their defeat at home to Forge Valley 2nds. Picture by Brian Murfield.

Kirkby were then all out for 137, despite Peter Kent hammering 93, Dan Jewitt taking 4-19.

Wold Newton beat Sewerby 2nds by 76 runs, James Knaggs and Stu Harrison impressing for the victors.

Harrison hit 63 and Liam Cousins 38 in Newton's 169-6, Andy Smith taking 3-32.

Knaggs then took 3-26 as Sewerby were all out for 93, Smith adding 24.

Ebberston 2nds v Bridlington 2nds and Fylingdales v Wykeham 2nds were rescheduled due to ground preparation problems, while Cayton 2nds v Pickering 3rds was rained off.

Leigh Watson was in fine form with the ball as Snainton beat Nawton Grange 2nds by 42 runs in Division Three.

Watson's 7-23 helped dismiss Grange for 117, Adam Durrant hitting 32 of those runs.

Snainton had earlier posted 159 all out, Josh Stockill hitting 47 not out and Mike Kipling 25, Durrant taking 5-26 and Nathan Marwood 4-52.

Bowlers were also on top as Cloughton 2nds beat Flamborough by five wickets in a low-scoring affair.

Ben Rowe took 3-7 and Gary Jordan 3-16 as Flamborough were all out for just 43.

Despite Ben Traves taking 2-9 in the reply, Cloughton made it to 44-5.

Forge Valley 2nds hammered Mulgrave 2nds by 136 runs.

Valley posted 210-9, Christian Reddish their top-scorer on 40 with support from John Flinton (37), Tom Varey (34), Simon Boyes (31) and Sean Pinder (29), Luke Spenceley taking 4-36.

Mulgrave were 74 all out in reply, Aaron Fox (4-11) and Matty Nettleton (3-23) doing the damage with the ball as only Dominic Ingham got going with the bat with 25.

Muston v Heslerton 2nds was rescheduled due to ground preparation problems, while there was no play possible between Ravenscar and Flixton 3rds.

In Division Four East, Pranav Mishrah was unlucky to be on the losing side as Ravenscar 2nds lost at Scarborough 3rds despite him hammering a superb 123.

Despite Mishrah's stunning knock, Ravenscar were still only able to post 164 all out, Tom Pratt taking stunning figures of 4-7 and Kieron Rutter also chipping in with 3-39.

Pratt then shone with the bat as well, his unbeaten 92 helping Scarborough to 165-6, Midhun Vijayasingh also adding 32. John Nelson took 3-32.

Scalby 3rds beat Cayton 3rds by 42 runs.

Tim Barton led the Scalby charge with 25 as they were all out for 102, Matty Micklethwaite taking 4-37 to seemingly put the hosts in the driving seat at the tea interval.

Luke Howland had other ideas, his 3-21 helping Tashken Turan's side skittle Cayton for just 60 and start their campaign with a win.

Matthew Atkinson and Jack Heslehurst were the star men in Wold Newton 2nds' win at home to Muston 2nds.

Atkinson's 5-35 helped bowl Muston out for 151 despite 53 not out from Gary Hanson and 38 from R Lawrence.

Heslehurst then hit 43 not out and Zac Moore added 32 as Newton made it safely to 153-5.

Filey 2nds v Scarborough Rugby Club was rained off.

Antony Allison was in fine form with the bat as he made 105 not out in Ganton 2nds' win against Wykeham 3rds in Division Four West.

Allison's stunning century helped Ganton post 192-4, Rob Bradley also adding an unbeaten 47, Sam Owen taking 2-7 for Wykeham.

Bradley then shone with the cherry as well, taking 5-26 as Wykeham were all out for just 87.

Malton & Old Malton 4ths had a day to forget in their first outing in the Beckett League against Thornton Dale 2nds, losing by nine wickets.

John Ellis took 3-13 and Tom Snowden 3-14 as Malton were all out for just 45 before 37 not out from J Cooper helped Dale to 47-1.

Pickering 3rds v Sherburn 2nds and Brompton 2nds v Forge Valley 3rds were rescheduled due to ground preparation problems.

