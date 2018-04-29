SBL Premier & Division 1: Bowes bats Staithes to Staxton success

Simon Bowes' 62 helped Staithes to an opening day win at rivals Staxton in the Premier Division of the Readers Scarborough Beckett League.

Staxton took first knock and amassed 212-7, Chris Dove's 69 their top score with Adam Hargreaves (39) and Andy Dove (25no) supporting, while Chris Morrison took 3-46 for Staithes.

Staithes line up before their win at Staxton

In reply, Bowes' led his side's charge with help from Brad Lewis, who hit 50, and Richard Ward, who added 33 not out to help his side to 215-4.

Promoted Thornton Dale were put to the sword by Cayton, who were boosted by a superb 94 not out from Tom Sixsmith.

Sixsmith's 94 helped his side post a commanding 231-5, James Small (57) and Michael Dennis (25) also chipping in, Iain Farrow claiming 4-89.

Dale managed to stand firm in their reply, but were never really in the hunt for the win as they finished up on 110-8, Tom Sigsworth hitting an unbeaten 29 while Harry Holden took 5-20.

Another side who struggled with the bat on the first day of the new campaign were Ebberston, who were skittled for just 56 in their defeat by 113 runs at Nawton Grange.

Grange posted 169-9, Charlie Allott leading the way with 69 with support from Shaun Smith's 51, Eddie Swiers' 4-27 helping to restrict the hosts.

Their total proved to be more than enough for the win though, as former Yorkshire pace man Nick Thornicroft took 6-28 as the visitors were all out for just 56.

Filey and Seamer collected comfortable opening day wins against Heslerton and Scalby respectively.

Filey bowled out Heslerton for just 112, Josh Dawson taking 3-34 as only Simon Oxendale got going with the bat as he made 30.

Aussie Tom Fitzgerald (38) and skipper Dave Brannan (26no) helped Filey home, albeit for the loss of six wickets as Paul Kinghorn took 3-13.

Seamer eased to victory by seven wickets against Scalby at Carr Lane.

The hosts posted 143 all out, mainly thanks to a stylish 53 from Jon Barton, Adam Morris taking 5-31.

That total proved to be short of the mark as Seamer made it to 148-3, Gregg Chadwick leading the charge with 54 not out, veteran Dave Graham adding 42.

Forge Valley v Mulgrave was rescheduled for later in the season.

Josh Till smashed a superb unbeaten 103 to help Flixton 2nds beat Settrington in Division One.

Settrington posted 178-5, N Pinfield hitting 58 and Adam Morley 40.

That target proved to be easy pickings for Till and Flixton, Noman Shabir adding an unbeaten 40 and Joe Harris 31 as the hosts cruised to 182-1.

Sherburn also collected a very comfortable eight-wicket victory against Staxton 2nds.

Staxton batted first and found themselves back in the hut for just 79, Mike Holtby taking 3-9.

Craig Sanderson smashed 48 as Sherburn then cruised to 83-2.

Craig Mudd and Mike Thompson starred with the ball in Brompton's comfortable 106-run win against Great Habton.

Brompton posted 210-8, Mark Bruce (60), Tom Pateman (40) and Ross Triffitt (37), all getting among the runs.

Mudd then took 5-30 and Thompson 3-15 to help bowl Habton out for just 104, despite 28 from Jack Stockdale.

Wykeham edged out promoted Scalby 2nds by 12 runs.

Ezra Pashby hit 42 and skipper Sam Colling 32 as the hosts posted 160-7.

Scalby skipper Paul Marton led his team's charge with 29 and Alex White added 26, but 4-41 from Adam Eustace, 3-24 from Ezra Pashby and 3-27 from Chris Soulsby ensured they fell short on 148 all out.

Cloughton v Ganton was rescheduled.

