Scalby Cricket Club have received a huge boost after being backed by local estate agency Four Walls Or More.

Four Walls Or More director Trish Docwra said: “Four Walls Or More are proud to sponsor Scalby Cricket Club and wish the team every success for the 2018 cricket season.”

Scalby CC chairman Daniel Gregory added: “On behalf of everyone at Scalby Cricket Club, I’d like to thank Four Walls or More for their fantastic generosity and support of our club.”