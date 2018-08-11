Scarborough 2nds claim winning draw at Bridge 2nds

Scarborough 2nds boosted their chances of beating the drop from York League Division Two Ebor with a winning draw at Stamford Bridge 2nds.

Opener Joe Padmore fell one short of a deserved half-century and number four bat Tom Precious added 55 as the visitors posted a decent 202-7 from their 45 overs, Kieron Howard adding 24.

In reply, Salman Syed's unbeaten 82 earned Bridge a losing draw as they made it to 154-8, Matthew Watson taking 3-36, and Precious and David Snowball two wickets apiece.

Scarborough slipped to an 80-run Yorkshire Premier League North loss at home to Stamford Bridge, mainly due to an amazing 157 from former Scarborough all-rounder Ryan Gibson.

Gibson smashed 19 fours and three sixes in his 136-ball knock, sharing an opening stand of 185 with Pradeeptha Gunaratne (79), then a 96-run second-wicket stand with Ryan McKendry (38). Will Rhodes also struck 40 from 24 balls as Bridge set a massive 349-7 from their 50 overs.

Jack Holt was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-52.

Opener Sam Drury then smashed a stunning 146 not out from 138 deliveries in reply, including 13 fours and two sixes, but only Darren Harland (25), Ben Elvidge (29) and Theo Smith (22) offered much support as Scarborough closed on 269-7.

Flixton narrowly missed out on a win at Bolton Percy in the Premier Division, falling just four runs short of victory and having to settle for a losing draw.

Jacob Green's 100 helped Bolton Percy post 224, Jamie Nesfield bagging 3-65.

Flixton then fell agonisingly short on 221-6 despite fine efforts from Will Norman (79), Matthew Nesfield (53no) and Rich Malthouse (44).