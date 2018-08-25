Scarborough 2nds loss adds to drop fears

Scarborough 2nds' relegation fears in York League Division Two Ebor increased after their four-wicket loss at Pickering 2nds.

Skipper Mark Cook led by example, the opener carrying his bat for an excellent unbeaten 94, but he was offered little support as the visitors were all out for 192, James Boyes taking 4-26 and Haydon Jackson 3-63.

Pikes opener Les Welburn then replied with an undefeated 86, sharing an unbeaten match-winning stand of 94 runs for the fifth wicket with youngster Joe Harland (60no), Andy Exton taking 3-41.

Scarborough's first team slumped to a nine-wicket home loss at York in YPLN, Yorkshire batsman Jack Leaning smashing an impressive 102 not out.

Leaning and Chris Booth shared an unbeaten second-wicket stand of 176 with Chris Booth (90no) as they hit a winning 227-1 from 43.1 overs.

The hosts had earlier struck 226-5, Oliver Stephernson smacking a fine 74 and Ben Elvidge a cracking 73, sharing a 143-run stand for the third wicket.

Flixton completed a clean sweep of defeat for our local sides with a 128-run hammering at Hull Zingari in the Premier Division.

Jack Storey hit 109 as Hull were all out for 224, Harry Walmsley taking 4-46, then Matthew Bunn snapped up 5-14 as the visitors crumbled to 96 all out.