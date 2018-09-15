Scarborough 2nds win final game to beat the drop

Scarborough 2nds claimed a seven-wicket win at Londesborough Park to retain their York League Division Two Ebor status, as nearest rivals Goole 2nds lost by six wickets to Selby.

David Snowball snapped up 4-22 from his 12 overs as Park were bowled out for 92 from 41.1 overs, Charlie Hopper also chipping in with 2-13 from seven overs and Sam Ullyott's 2-24 from 12 overs.

Martin Pearson was the only home batsman to impress from 36.

Skipper Mark Cook departed for one to give the visitors a worrying moment at the start, but Brad Milburn (45) and Joel Padmore (29no) set the visitors on their way to the win from 24.4 overs, the success securing their safety in the division for another season.