Scarborough and Flixton suffer heavy home YPLN defeats
Skipper Chris Lound smashed 88 off 72 balls and Jack Steel 82 from 71 deliveries, in a fifth-wicket stand of 148, as the Scarborough batting order was hit to all parts of the ground on a scorching afternoon, with support from Daniel Furlong (34) and Tom Young (26).
Hayden Williamson took 2-43 and Sam Carver 2-49
The home batsmen could find no answer to the Welton bowlers as they slumped to 65-7, only a 45-run stand for the eighth wicket between Williamson (27) and Daniel O’Conner gave Scarborough (21) some hope, but the final three wickets all fell with the scoreboard on 113.
Sam Bates’ superb 5-26 ripped the heart out of the Scarborough batting line-up.
In the Premier Division 2 Flixton suffered an eight-wicket defeat at home to Carlton Towers.
Flixton won the toss and chose to bat first but found the going tough confronted with a tight away bowling attack.
Rich Malthouse (21) and Damon Gormley (19) made decent efforts but wickets fell regularly until Cameron Anderson hit a quality 69.
The innings finished on 178 all out in 45.4 overs.
Claus Lotter, 3-48, and Joe Romaniw, 3-16, were the pick of the Carlton bowlers.
In reply Carlton openers Tom Collins (84) and Henry Bayston (48) put on 139 in quick time for the first wicket.
Nathan Ellam (19no) and Lotter (17no) reached the target with the innings closing on 179-2 in 30.1 overs.
Next week Flixton are at home again against Fairburn.
