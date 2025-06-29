Scarborough and Flixton suffer heavy home YPLN defeats

By Andy Bloomfield
Published 29th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST
Hayden Williamson claimed 2-43 but visitors Welton racked up a big first innings total. Photo by Simon Dobsonplaceholder image
Hayden Williamson claimed 2-43 but visitors Welton racked up a big first innings total. Photo by Simon Dobson
Scarborough CC suffered a 199-run defeat to leaders Welton in the Yorkshire Premier League North Championship East at North Marine Road on Saturday.

Skipper Chris Lound smashed 88 off 72 balls and Jack Steel 82 from 71 deliveries, in a fifth-wicket stand of 148, as the Scarborough batting order was hit to all parts of the ground on a scorching afternoon, with support from Daniel Furlong (34) and Tom Young (26).

Hayden Williamson took 2-43 and Sam Carver 2-49

The home batsmen could find no answer to the Welton bowlers as they slumped to 65-7, only a 45-run stand for the eighth wicket between Williamson (27) and Daniel O’Conner gave Scarborough (21) some hope, but the final three wickets all fell with the scoreboard on 113.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Spinner Archie Hammond in action for Scarborough CC against Welton.placeholder image
Spinner Archie Hammond in action for Scarborough CC against Welton.

Sam Bates’ superb 5-26 ripped the heart out of the Scarborough batting line-up.

In the Premier Division 2 Flixton suffered an eight-wicket defeat at home to Carlton Towers.

Flixton won the toss and chose to bat first but found the going tough confronted with a tight away bowling attack.

Rich Malthouse (21) and Damon Gormley (19) made decent efforts but wickets fell regularly until Cameron Anderson hit a quality 69.

Welton captain Chris Lound batted superbly to top score with 88. Photo by Simon Dobsonplaceholder image
Welton captain Chris Lound batted superbly to top score with 88. Photo by Simon Dobson

The innings finished on 178 all out in 45.4 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Claus Lotter, 3-48, and Joe Romaniw, 3-16, were the pick of the Carlton bowlers.

In reply Carlton openers Tom Collins (84) and Henry Bayston (48) put on 139 in quick time for the first wicket.

Nathan Ellam (19no) and Lotter (17no) reached the target with the innings closing on 179-2 in 30.1 overs.

Next week Flixton are at home again against Fairburn.

Related topics:ScarboroughFlixton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice