Scarborough CC to host cricket umpire courses

Scarborough Cricket Club are hosting a number of umpire and scorer workshops over the winter.

The Scarborough Beckett League, in association with the Derwent Valley Junior League and the Scarborough Umpires Association are staging the courses

The first course is the Introduction to Umpiring course at the North Marine Road club on Monday January 21, running from 7pm to 10pm.

The It’s Your Call Umpire Stage One and Stage Two courses will be run on Sundays March 3 and 10, from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

The last of the courses is the Electronic Scoring Workshop and Scorers Roadshow on Sunday March 17.

For more information log onto the league website on https://scarboroughbeckettlge.play-cricket.com