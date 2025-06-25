Scarborough College students set to take part in first-ever APEX International Cricket Festival
Sponsored by wealth management firm Titan Wealth, who have also been involved in the festival’s planning, APEX promises to be a transformative experience for young cricketers from around the world - featuring Under-15s teams from South Africa, Namibia, and across the UK, including Scarborough College.
As well as featuring high-quality youth cricket, and appearances by legends of the game Sir Andrew Strauss and Ebony Rainford-Brent, the festival aims to equip players with valuable life skills and enduring friendships.
Beyond the boundary rope, there will be carefully curated sessions led by top wellbeing and life coaches on mental and physical health, and career development.
These aim to teach young players everything from techniques on handling pressure to maximising their strengths - both on and off the field.
"This event is not just about cricket; it's about creating opportunities and building a network for young people," said Mike Fogden, CMO, at Titan Wealth.
"From U15s cricket to elite rugby 7s, we back training, performance and sports programmes that help today’s promising athletes realise who they want to be tomorrow. We believe in the vision of APEX and our team has enjoyed working with the organising committee to create a hugely exciting, well-rounded event. We all can’t wait for the first delivery!”
Titan Wealth’s sponsorship of the festival aligns with its commitment to nurturing young talent and providing opportunities for long-term growth – in and beyond sports. As part of a wider sponsorship programme, Titan Wealth aims to provide a number of internships and work placements to young players, helping them gain valuable experience and insights into the professional world.
The festival has also partnered with notable cricket charities, Bat For A Chance and the MCC Foundation, to ensure that underprivileged children can experience the joys of cricket, and that the sport's future is preserved.
