Scarborough College Under-13s cricket team won at Bedford to earn a place in national quarter-finals.

Scarborough College Under-13s cricket team travelled down to Bedford for the third round of the national IAPS U13 Cup.

After a warm welcome, Scarborough won the toss and elected to bat.

Jack Tucker departed for one but Ali Sabir got off to a fast start, well supported by Archie Howson, a good partnership saw Scarborough 100-1 at drinks.

After a brief rain delay, wickets fell at regular intervals but Ali continued his fine form and reached his century off 75 balls.

Good death bowling led to Scarborough reaching 200-6 off their 25 overs.

Bedford got off to a good start, racing to 77-0 at drinks after 12 overs and were well on track to chase down the first innings score. However, a superb piece of fielding and a direct hit run-out from Howson, backed up by a smart catch meant the game was evenly poised at 85-2.

The game moved forward and Bedford required 60 off their final final overs, but excellent death bowling and good fielding meant the boys held their nerve and ran out deserved winners by 12 runs thanks to a superb performance and it capped a great day all round.