Skipper David Snowball led the way with the bat for Scarborough 2mds.

​Scarborough Cricket Club 1sts and 2nds both recorded wins on a Super Saturday for the North Marine Road club.

Scarborough 2nds finally found their batting form as they recovered from 11-2 and 59-4 to post an imposing 236-9 at North Marine Road against visitors Cottingham, writes Simon Dobson.

Ben Squires opened with 23 but with the side four wickets down, skipper David Snowball led the revival.

The right hander made an impressive 65 from 71 balls and found good support from Aminda Weerasooriya, who played nicely for 41 as the pair put 65 on for the fifth wicket.

Keeper Jack Ingle chipped in with vital runs. PHOTOS: SIMON DOBSON

This laid the foundation for late order hitting by Jack Ingle (34) and a 28 ball unbeaten 35 by Tom Bussey to put the hosts in control.

The new ball pairing of Sam Carver and Charlie Hopper (2-34) then ripped through the Cottingham top order with the former claiming 3-19 in nine fiery overs.

The seconds put in a fine fielding performance to back up the bowling, Dan O’Connor snapping up three catches.

Spin Duo Weerasooriya (2-33) and Bussey (2-12) then polished off the tail to ensure an emphatic 109-run win.

Tom Bussey made an unbeaten 35 in setting Scarborough a fine total.

Scarborough CC 1sts gained their first victory of their 2024 YPLN campaign after putting in an impressive performance at newly promoted Easingwold, who won the toss and elected to bat.

The hosts’ innings was centred around keeper batsman Kyle Waite who had steered them to 125-2.

Young leg-spinner Gregor Fraser claimed 2-31 in seven overs to flip the game on its head.

Harry Walmsley then snapped up Waite for 87 (128 balls) to finish with excellent figures of 3-27 as the Easingwold batting unit fell away to 211-8.

Aminda Weerasooriya tucks one off his hip in his 41.

Opening duo, Rob Pinder and Jack Redshaw, then set about the hosts' attack. Redshaw was the natural aggressor, punishing anything loose to race to a quick fifty. Pinder was more circumspect but offered valuable support.

The pair rushed to their century partnership and were only parted when Pinder fell for 59 following a 168-run stand, the first of three wickets for Josh Sargent (3-44).