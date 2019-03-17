Sewerby Cricket Club quit York League

Sewerby Cricket Club have pulled their first-team out of the York & District Senior Cricket League.

The clifftop club will now just have one team playing in the Readers Scarborough Beckett Cricket League, as a lack of players has made it impossible for them to carry on fielding two teams every Saturday.

Club secretary Vince O'Grady said in a club statement: "Following a player meeting and due to lack of players it’s with great sadness that I have to inform you we have had to resign our first-team from the York League.

"That means that we will now only have one team in the Becket League on a Saturday. Ian Dennis and Scott Cooper will work together on the team and their aim is to have fun competitive cricket.

"The club have enjoyed being in the York League and have had some success reaching the premier league (stayed in for two years), two promotions and two cup finals as well as winning a sportsmanship award over the years. The quality of our ground and facilities has also ranked in the top five of the league.

" Sewerby CC would like to thank the York League for all their help and support over the years and have not taken this decision to leave lightly. Sewerby have had a great relationship with the league and hopefully in the future we return stronger.

"We are hoping to field a Sunday friendly team as well to accommodate players who can only play Sunday and perhaps miss out on a Saturday game – this will also give the club chance to bring on our younger cricketers and hopefully rebuild for the future. If anybody is interested in Sunday cricket please let me know.

"The clubs aim now is to get back to fun competitive cricket and make an environment all players want to play in and enjoy. The long-term aim is to hopefully build for the future and get back to fielding two Saturday teams.

"We are still planning on running junior teams at Under-15 (joint with Bridlington CC), Under-13, Under-11 and Under-Nines."

The club are holding their last indoor nets on Friday April 5, Juniors 6pm-7pm and seniors 7pm-8pm – old and new members welcome.

Junior outdoor nets start Tuesday April 9 from 6pm (weather permitting) – old and new members welcome.

For more information on any of the above please contact O’Grady on vincentruthogrdyv@btconnect.com