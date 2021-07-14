Sewerby plan first-ever T10 competition

Sewerby CC batsman Mike Artley looks to hit out PHOTOS BY TCF PHOTOGRAPHY

As well as the hosts, there are teams from Ebberston and Derwent Rebels from York taking part in an event which organisers believe is a first for the area.

Scalby had also been set to enter the competition but have had eight players ruled out for Covid-19 reasons so Sewerby CC are looking for a replacement team.

Organiser Ian Dennis said: “We are mirroring the T10 format that was televised earlier in the year so games should be quick and fun.

“We are using the 25 yard circles with batting powerplays for three overs which limits the number of fielders out on the boundary.

“Bowlers are limited to two overs, each team must have some Under-16 players, bowling sides must complete their overs in 45 minutes or there are penalties.

“There are shorter boundaries, pink ball, trophies for winning team, most runs, most wickets and ‘Champagne moment’ for each game.