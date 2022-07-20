Staxton CC's dramatic win keeps AndyHire Scarborough Evening Cricket League Division A title race alive

Elliot Hatton shone with bat and ball in Folkton & Flixton's win

The win keeps second-placed Staxton five points behind leaders Folkton & Flixton, so with only three more rounds of games to go the pacesetters are favourites to claim the title.

The top two meet at Staxton next Tuesday, with Flixton knowing a win would seal the title for them and Staxton able to cut the lead to two points if they triumph.

Elliot Hatton continued his fine form with three wickets and 46 not out as Folkton & Flixton won by eight wickets at home to Scarborough.

Hatton was the top Flixton bowler with 3-14 as the visitors posted 107-6, Brad Milburn, Prince Bedi and Breidyn Schaper all hitting 23.

All-rounder Hatton top-scored in the reply, Jack Stephenson adding 26 and Harry Walmsley 23no.

Brompton's relegation to Division B was confirmed when they conceded at Ebberston, a result which also lifted the latter out of the drop-zone.

Ten-man Heslerton won by five wickets at home to eight-man Scalby from the penultimate ball of their innings.

Joe Davies struck 50, Dave Holborn 33 and Matty Jones 27no as the visitors made 124-4.

The hosts made a good start thanks to Kristian Wilkinson's 50, and secured the win with one ball remaining thanks to Toby Sercombe's 20.

In Division B, the Cloughton v Wykeham B game was cancelled and Folkton & Flixton B conceded their match at Sherburn.

Cayton took a step closer to gaining promotion from Division C with a seven-wicket win at Scalby B.

Skipper Paul Hesp hit 36 and fellow opener Jon Barton 26 as the hosts made 102-5, Leon Kennedy bagging three wickets.

Charlie Geall's 3-23 then kept Scalby in the game, but Corey Towell's 38 paved the way for Cayton's win from 9.2 overs.

Forge Valley B also boosted their chances of promotion with a 51-run success at Valley's A team, all but ending the latter's hopes of stepping up to Division B.

Shan Puthenveettil Salim hit 34 and Sonu Thomas 30 as the B team were dismissed for 126, Sean Pinder scooping 3-4 from just six balls after Dan Boyle's 2-17 and Charlie Baldwin's 2-27.