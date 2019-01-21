Staxton to host rivals Flixton in Harburn Cup

The draws for the Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup, Ernest Hunter Cup and the Lloyd Dowson Cup have been announced ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The stand-out tie of the Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup sees rivals Staxton and Flixton meet in the quarter-finals.

Elsewhere in the last eight of the top-flight competition, Filey welcome Heslerton, Cayton host Ebberston and Seamer travel to Ganton.

Ties are scheduled to be played on May 31, with the semi-finals pencilled in for June 21 and then the final on July 12.

The competition for sides in Division B, the Ernest Hunter Cup, has pitted neighbours Cloughton and Scalby together in the quarters.

The other quarter-finals see Cayton host Wykeham, Sherburn take on Flixton B and Cloughton B at home to Scarborough.

Ties are scheduled to be played on May 31.

The semi-finals of the Hunter Cup are due to take place on June 30, before the final of the competition on July 29.

Most of the sides entering the Lloyd Dowson Cup for teams playing in Division C of the AndyHire Evening League have byes through to the quarter-final stage.

The only two ties of the first round of the competition, which will be played on May 17, see Wykeham B host Ebberston B and Staxton B on home soil against Muston.

Snainton, Ravenscar, Forge Valley, Forge Valley B, Seamer B and Scalby B all have byes through to the quarter-finals of the competition, scheduled to be played on June 15.

The semi-finals are pencilled in for July 5 with the final on July 25.