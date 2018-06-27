Surrey hoping for ‘appropriate’ action over racist abuse of player at Scarborough

YORKSHIRE ARE declining to comment on allegations that a Surrey player was subject to racist abuse from the crowd on the opening day of the County Championship match at Scarborough.

Surrey have complained to the England and Wales Cricket Board after an incident was reported by the player, believed to be 20-year-old all-rounder Ryan Patel, to umpires Peter Hartley and Paul Pollard.

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart, the former England batsman, said: “We’re fully aware of this unsavoury incident and have every confidence that the ECB and Yorkshire will deal with it in the appropriate manner.”

On Monday, Rikki Clarke, the Surrey all-rounder, wrote on Twitter that he had “been abused all day and even one of our players racially abused”.

Yorkshire were contacted for a response but declined to comment.

Bill Mustoe, Scarborough committee member and former chairman, said: “I think standards of behaviour both on the field and off the field are equally important.

“There was this alleged incident on Monday afternoon. It was reported to the umpires. The umpires then informed the clubs and plain clothes spotters were put in the area to monitor.

“Nothing more was established and we’ll see what happens as a result. It was just disappointing.

“We’re not sure of exactly what was said, so we’ll just have to wait.”