Three out, two in for Scarborough Beckett Cricket League ahead of 2019 campaign

Three teams have departed the Scarborough Beckett Cricket League, two on the eve of tonight's annual general meeting, while two new sides have entered.

Scarborough 3rds departed at the end of the 2018 season, with Cloughton 2nds and Forge Valley 3rds announcing their resignation from the league ahead of the AGM.

In a boost for the SBL, Grosmont have joined from the Eskdale League and go into Division Four and Great Habton have entered a second team that will start in Division Five.

With two sides departing so close to the AGM, the already depleted league management committee will now need to discuss the formation of the leagues, with Cloughton due to play in Division Two and Valley 3rds in the new Division Five.

The SBL also suffered the loss of Kirkbymoorside and Muston 2nds during 2018.

The management committee have suffered a spate of departures recently, and despite former Lockton stalwart Simon Boyes joining up at the AGM, are still three members light.

Anyone interested in getting involved can email acting secretary Malcolm Maw on malcolmmaw1960@gmail.com