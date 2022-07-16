Tom Norman and Elliot Hatton sparkle as Folkton & Flixton stun high-flying hosts Malton & Old Malton

Tom Norman struck a magnificent century for Flixton

Having lost the toss and asked to bat, Flixton made steady progress with Tom Norman's excellent 112 holding the innings together, backed up by 60no from Harry Walmsley.

Malton would have been happy with a fair Flixton total of 223-4 off 50 overs.

The Malton innings set off briskly with Michael Linsley making 41.

With the home team subsequently appearing to take hold of the game, a one-handed diving catch by Harry Walmsley dismissed the dangerous Matthew Turnbull for 30 and shortly afterwards a direct hit from Josh Till removed Nick Thomas for 59.

Malton slumped from 185-5 to 207 all out not only due to excellent fielding but also 6-43 by Elliot Hatton.

Next week Flixton face Carlton Towers at home.