Tykes to remain at North Marine Road

Scarborough’s famous North Marine Road ground will remain Yorkshire’s primary outground despite plans to return to Bradford and Sheffield.

Yorkshire revealed plans to take games back to Bradford and Sheffield this week, but the club insist that won’t take games away from Scarborough.

Club CEO Mark Arthur said: “North Marine Road remains the principal outground for Yorkshire CCC and the possibility of county cricket returning to Sheffield or Bradford will have no impact on that whatsoever.

“Members voted overwhelmingly two years ago (84% of those surveyed) to maintain two County Championship matches at Scarborough in a 14-fixture programme, and that’s what we’ll continue to do going forward.”