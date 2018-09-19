VIDEO: Man of the match Nesfield's delight at Lord's success

Flixton’s National Village Cup man of the match Matt Nesfield has described his side’s Lord’s National Village Cup final win as a “once in a lifetime experience”.

Nesfield steered Flixton away from choppy waters with a hard-fought 60 and was awarded the man of the match honours in the after-match presentations.

Middlesex and Englands Dawid Malan hands over an award to Matt Nesfield. Picture by Will Palmer.

“It was unbelievable really,” Nesfield said.

“It’s an experience that I’ll never forget, to get some runs, get the win and to have my mum, dad, wife, child watching on and brother Jamie in the same side, was really special.”

Nesfield was handed the man of the match honours by MCC officials before Middlesex and England batsman Dawid Malan handed him a special award from sponsor Gunn & Moore.

“I didn’t know that I was man of the match until they announced it,” added Nesfield.

“I was a bit surprised really. I thought Tom Norman bowled superbly and could’ve won the award.

“To be honest, the whole team contributed as they have done throughout the competition.

“We don’t have any stand-out players, we’re a strong unit and play for each other.”

Nesfield came to the crease at number six with his side in trouble after a shaky start, but put on a superb partnership with Will Hutchinson to steer his side to 198-8.

“We were in trouble, but they’d bowled well to be fair.”

