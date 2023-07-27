News you can trust since 1882
​Whitby CC 1sts skipper Kai Morris sets sights on Hundred semi-final win at Wolviston

Whitby Cricket Club 1sts skipper Kai Morris is hoping his side can bounce back from last weekend’s defeat at home to Guisborough with successes in a cup semi-final on Thursday night and in the league on Saturday against Normanby Hall.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 27th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST- 3 min read
Aussie Joel Lloyd will be eager to impress against Wolviston in the cup and at home to Normanby Hall in the leagueAussie Joel Lloyd will be eager to impress against Wolviston in the cup and at home to Normanby Hall in the league
Whitby were dismissed for 133 on Saturday by Boro in the North Yorkshire & South Durham Cricket League first division clash, and the visitors eased to a winning 138-4 in 35.2 overs at The Turnbull Ground.

Morris said: “We’ve got a big week coming up now with a tough game at home to promotion-chasing Normanby Hall, as well as a Hundred semi-final on Thursday night at Wolviston.

"In terms of Thursday’s semi-final, we’re going into that pretty confident after playing some really good short format cricket this season.

Alfie Jacobs top-scored with 37 for the hosts Whitby CC 1sts on Saturday.Alfie Jacobs top-scored with 37 for the hosts Whitby CC 1sts on Saturday.
"We got to the semis in the T20 competition and we’re going into this game unbeaten in The Hundred so far.

"Wolviston have also done well on the shorter formats this season but we really back ourselves to come through and seal a place at finals day on August Bank Holiday Sunday.

"We won the competition in 2015 which was a day none of us who played in will ever forget, and made the final again a couple of years ago so we feel like we know how to play the game and are due a bit of silverware.

“On Saturday we’ll be looking to get into the contest at home to Normanby Hall, try put them under pressure and give ourselves a chance.

"They’re a strong side and inevitably we’ll have to get through tough periods in the game.

"We’ll battle hard and hopefully get through these tough periods and then give ourselves a chance of pulling of an upset.

"Although they’re a good side, we’re confident that we’re able to compete with them and hopefully get a much needed result."

At home to Guisborough last weekend, Alfie Jacobs struck 37 and Theo Clarke 31 as Whitby were all out for 133 in 33.5 overs, as the match dodged the rain which washed out most local cricket matches.

The visitors eased to victory with six wickets to spare, so Morris is hoping his side can do better at home this weekend against Normanby Hall.

The captain said: “I was disappointed with Saturday’s defeat, but ultimately can’t fault the effort from the lads in what were difficult conditions against a good side.

"It was a bad toss to lose after all the rain around the night before and in the morning, and batting first was always going to be hard work.

"The Boro bowlers put the ball in good areas and made the most of the movement on offer, and unfortunately we weren’t able to find a way of getting through the tough periods.

"Theo and Alf both played really well for 30s and for a period of time were able to put the bowlers on the back foot.

"Unfortunately neither were able to go on and make a big score but hopefully they can both take confidence into the rest of the season and win us some games like we all know they’re capable of.

"In the second half of the game we actually bowled pretty well, however the pitch had flattened out and it was much easier to bat.

"We were in the game for large parts but all it took was the batsmen to string together a couple of partnerships and ultimately it proved we were 40/50 runs short of a competitive score.”

