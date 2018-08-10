Who are Liphook & Ripsley?

Flixton will take on Liphook & Ripsley at Lord's in the final of the National Village Cup on Sunday September 16.
We've done some digging to find out more about Flixton's opponents come September 16.
* They play in Division One of the Southern Premier League
* They currently sit in ninth place of the 10 teams in their league
* They've played 13 games, winning four, losing eight and drawing one
* They lost their last league game to Old Tauntonians & Romsey by 39 runs
* The club have three senior teams playing on Saturdays and one playing Sundays
* They also field a host of junior sides, with boys, girls and mixed teams
* They reached the final by hammering Sussex-based Mayfield in the semi-finals by 93 runs, Ryan Covey hitting 68 and Sean Burton taking 4-32
* Their captain is Charles Janczur, his vice-captain is Sean Burton
FIND OUT MORE!
Liphook & Ripsley's official website - http://liphookandripsleycc.co.uk/
Liphook & Ripsley's Twitter - https://twitter.com/LipRipCC
Liphook & Ripsley's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/LipandRipCC/