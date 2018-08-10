Who are Liphook & Ripsley?

Flixton will take on Liphook & Ripsley at Lord's in the final of the National Village Cup on Sunday September 16.

We've done some digging to find out more about Flixton's opponents come September 16.

* They play in Division One of the Southern Premier League

* They currently sit in ninth place of the 10 teams in their league

* They've played 13 games, winning four, losing eight and drawing one

* They lost their last league game to Old Tauntonians & Romsey by 39 runs

* The club have three senior teams playing on Saturdays and one playing Sundays

* They also field a host of junior sides, with boys, girls and mixed teams

* They reached the final by hammering Sussex-based Mayfield in the semi-finals by 93 runs, Ryan Covey hitting 68 and Sean Burton taking 4-32

* Their captain is Charles Janczur, his vice-captain is Sean Burton

FIND OUT MORE!

Liphook & Ripsley's official website - http://liphookandripsleycc.co.uk/

Liphook & Ripsley's Twitter - https://twitter.com/LipRipCC

Liphook & Ripsley's Facebook page - https://www.facebook.com/LipandRipCC/