Joe Hall smashes another six as Woodhouse Grange 2nds beat Sutton-on-Hull to progress in the National Village Cup on Sunday. Photo by Mark Crabtree

Two from three for Woodhouse Grange CC 1sts - progressing into the Heavy Woollen Cup quarter-final in midweek, inflicting Premier League leaders Castleford's the first defeat on Saturday, but seeing Cas hit back next day to knock them out of the T20 Cup.

Against Barnsley opponents Cawthorne in Thursday evening's Heavy Wollen, it was never easy to set a 115 target, Tommy Hudson making 32 in the middle order.

But Cawthorne were blown away for 51 by Woodhouse's attack led by skipper James Finch's impressive 3-5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford arrived at Sandhill Lane unbeaten and clear at the top of the Premier League North, whereas Woodhouse were still seeking form after a weather-disrupted start to the season.

But opener Harry Gamble was in imperious form, carrying his bat for 116 not out, adding 125 in partnership with Chris Bilton (65).

Chasing 245, Cas were always behind the rate and were eventually dismissed for 201, Freddie Collins taking 3-68.

However, Cas turned the table in a tight T20 next day.

Cas made 141-7 after being pegged back late on, and Woodhouse looked on course at 93-2 with Bilton and Tommy Hudson going well with seven overs to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But both went in three balls and Woodhouse came up nine short at 132.

Woodhouse Grange 2nds were off at wet Sutton-on-Hull on Saturday, but home to the same opponents on Sunday they sailed into the National Village Cup's next round by nine wickets.

Quickie Tom Burdett's 3-14 spearheaded dismissing Sutton for 124; which was no trouble for Woodhouse as they coasted to 128-1 in the 20th over, Joe Hall's hard-hit 68 not out to the fore.

Londesborough Park beat Goole twice in two days in league and cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many expected Londesborough to struggle in the Championship after last year's promotion, but they sit third in the table after their fifth win in seven games.

Skipper Michael Drewery hit 75 not out, Harvey Laverack made 44 and everyone chipped in for Park's 250-6 before Goole were bowled out for 180.