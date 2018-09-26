Worcestershire v Yorkshire (day three, tea): Yorkshire target victory in final game of season

YorKshire were left a target of 134 despite an aggressive half century from Wayne Parnell after pace duo Ben Coad and captain Steven Patterson initiated a post lunch Worcestershire collapse at New Road.

The home side lost three wickets in a seven-ball spell immediately after the resumption including Moeen Ali for 67 – his second half century of the game.

Jack Brooks celebrates a Worcestershire wicket on day three. Picture courtesy of John Heald.

Parnell struck some lusty blows in completing a 47 ball-fifty before Worcestershire were bowled out for 221 on the stroke of tea. Coad finished with 4-56 and Patterson 3-38.

Yorkshire had extended their first innings lead to 88 before Gary Ballance was last out for 194 after adding just five runs to his overnight total.

READ MORE - Chris Waters’s Day Two report from New Road

His superb knock ended when he went to pull Ed Barnard and Dillon Pennington held onto a low catch at fine leg. Balance’s 222-ball innings contained 30 fours and one six as the Yorkshire innings closed on 428.

When Worcestershire launched their reply, Jack Brooks accounted for Mitchell (5) with a ball of extra bounce which he gloved to keeper Jonathan Tattersall.

Fellow opener Tom Fell (21) departed to a head high catch by Adam Lyth at second slip offCoad. Joe Clarke made 16 before he was bowled by Yorkshire skipper Steven Patterson via an inside edge in his final innings for Worcestershire before joining Nottinghamshire on a four year contract.

Moeen then dominated a fourth-wicket stand of 59 with Alex Milton before the innings imploded at the start of the afternoon session.

After being dropped from the first ball after the resumption, Moeen was caught and bowled by Patterson off the third delivery of the same over.

Coad then struck twice in three balls as Milton (10) was caught behind and Ed Barnard (0) attempted a cut shot and nicked through to Jack Leaning at third slip.

He enjoyed another success as Ben Twohig (1) lofted a simple catch to mid off and then Ben Cox (18) went down the wicket to Patterson and was bowled.

Parnell cut loose and added 40 with Josh Tongue (8) before the latter was caught at first slip off Bresnan.

The South African leg glanced Bresnan for his ninth four to reach his half century before Dillon Pennington (9) was bowled by Bresnan to wrap up the innings.