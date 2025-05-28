Brad Milburn impressed for Staxton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Wykeham and Staxton earned wins in the only two AndyHire Scarborough & District Evening Cricket League top-flights to be completed on Tuesday, ending the unbeaten starts to the season for Ebberston and Flixton respectively.

Wykeham moved into joint top-spot with Flixton and Ebberston after their six-wicket win at the latter.

Peer Lisdba snapped up a brilliant 3-4 in eight balls as the hosts made it to 93-6 in 12 eight-ball overs, Will Ward chipping in with 2-14 while Ben Lockey top-scored with 41 not out.

A 63-run opening stand between Harry Amstell (33) and Malachi Harry (36) laid the foundations for Wykeham’s win, Sam Owen’s 12no seeing the visitors home with 10 balls to spare.

Kyle Outhart was on top form with the ball in Staxton's win against Flixton. Photo by Simon Dobson

Arthur Irvine was the top Ebberston bowler with 2-4 in eight balls.

All-rounder Kyle Outhart’s impressive 3-22 helped Staxton earn a six-wicket home win against old rivals Flixton.

Charlie Colley hit 21 as Flixton posted 92-6, Brad Milburn (40no) and Linden Gray (17) helping Staxton to a winning 95-4 with one ball remaining.

Will Hutchinson snapped up 2-18 for Flixton.

The only other game played to a finish saw Brompton maintain their 100% start to the Division B season with a 55-run success at home to winless Forge Valley.

In-form all-rounder Callum Armstrong sparkled with the bat for the hosts, the opener hitting 69 from 40 balls, including 11 fours and a six, while James Bruce also impressed with 51 in just 34 deliveries, including three sixes and five fours as they posted an imposing 164-4, Jackson Boyle bagging 2-20.

Thomas Shepherdson’s 2-33 helped limit Valley to 109-5, Seb Richardson hitting 30 and Ben Fewster 23.