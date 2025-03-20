Wykeham CC's softball team won the league title in 2024.

Wykeham Cricket Club have announced an expansion of its women and girls’ cricket programme for the upcoming season, with opportunities for players of all ages and abilities to get involved.

This year, the club will be fielding two teams in the YPLN Women’s Hardball League, offering both a competitive and a developmental pathway.

The Premier League team is aimed at experienced cricketers looking to play high-level, competitive matches, and the Championship team is a more developmental side, ideal for those newer to hardball cricket or seeking to improve their skills in a supportive environment.

Both hardball teams will be coached by ex-Scarborough CC skipper Piet Rinke and managed by Anna Greenwood, ensuring players are supported on and off the pitch.

Wykeham also have a team in the Women’s Softball League once again, and hope to build on the success of last season.

This team is coached by Pete Shepherdson and managed by Sam Shepherdson, offering a fun, sociable, and inclusive cricketing experience – perfect for beginners or those who prefer a more relaxed format.

Girls in Year 8 and above are invited to join either the hardball or softball formats, depending on experience and preference.

With many women and girls also taking part in mixed junior and senior cricket at Wykeham and neighbouring clubs, this expansion marks a major step forward for the wider community.

Indoor hardball training is on Wednesdays, 8–9pm at Bramcote School, coached by Rinke, and softball training is on Thursdays, 7–8pm, at Bramcote, coached by Pete Shepherdson – open, welcoming and lots of fun

New players are always welcome, and the club encourages anyone interested to come along and bring a friend.

Club chairman Adam Hutchinson said: “The women’s game has gone from strength to strength at Wykeham CC. We started four years ago, and thanks to brilliant coaching and support, it’s grown rapidly.

"Last season’s softball title win was a highlight, and with even more girls playing mixed cricket across juniors and seniors, it’s fantastic to now add two hardball teams.

"Sundays will be buzzing with cricket – and there’s truly something for everyone. We’ve listened to our players, and we’re proud to offer the next step in our journey.”

Pete Shepherdson said: "We encourage any girl who would like to play cricket to come and join us on Thursdays, 7-8pm at Bramcote (until the end of March) or when we start to train at Wykeham in early April.

"We run, fun inclusive sessions that develop basic skills of the game for players from year 8 and upwards.”