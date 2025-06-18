Yapham CC 1sts and 2nds claim wins against Ovington and Knaresborough

Jack Holman hit 70 not out as Yapham CC 1sts defeated Ovington. Photo by Phil Gilbank

​Yapham CC 1sts won by five wickets at home to Ovington on Saturday.

Winning the toss, Yapham elected to field, Ovington made 203-8 in 45 overs, Tim Burgess making 58 and Thomas Ames 53, Paul Van Dijk taking 4-45 off his 10 overs.

In the end it was tight, Yapham making 204-5 in 43.1 overs, Jon Flint hitting 48 and Jack Holman 70no.

Ten-man Yapham 2nds won by four wickets at Knaresborough 3rds,

Pocklington CC 1sts lost by one wicket at home to Brandesburton.

The hosts were 143 all out in 33.3 overs, Bob Hewitt excelled with 5-14 in just 4.3 overs.

Yapham cruised to 147-4 in 29.5 overs, Chris Roper hitting 59.

On Sunday June 8, Yapham 3rds were skittled for only 54 as they lost by nine wickets against Clifton Alliance 4ths.

Yapham Women’s 2nds won by 44 runs at home to Kirkella.

Maisie Hughes made her first 50 (and was not out) in Yapham’s 96-4 in 20 overs. Kirkella could only muster 52-6.

Yapham Women’s 2nds then hammered Kirkella by 102 runs.

This time Yapham amassed 137-2, Chiara Kariyawasan and Issie Duckworth each retiring on 51 not out.

In reply Kirkella were 35 all out in 16 overs, Lily Thornton taking 4-7 in just two overs.

Dan Littlewood hit 34, Alex Downey 32 and skipper Harry Collins 27no as Pock rallied from 65-7 to 170 all out.

Despite great bowling from Henry Sumner (4-25) and Littlewood (4-42), the visitors edged to the win with 172-9 in 43.3 overs.

Pocklington 2nds lost by seven wickets at Crossgates, but Pock 3rds had a dramatic two-run win at Wheldrake 2nds.

Wes Smith hit 51, Jonny Sumner 35 and Ian Scott 29 as Pock posted 177-7, Smith (2-20) and Sumner (2-14) helping dismiss the hosts for 175.