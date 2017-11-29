Yorkshire to take on Surrey and Worcestershire at Scarborough

Yorkshire will return to the coast in 2018 with games against Surrey and Worcestershire pencilled in at North Marine Road.

Andrew Gale’s side head to their famous out-ground on Monday June 25 to take on Surrey before they play Worcestershire from Sunday August 19.

“We love going to Scarborough and we’ve got some wrongs to put right,” Gale said.

“It’s been a massive success for us in the last five years and we’ve had a tremendous record there, but last year we lost both games so it’s something we want to put right.

“We want to go there and play the brand of cricket that we like to play and put on a good show on.”

Yorkshire will open the season and their Specsavers County Championship campaign against holders Essex at Emerald Headingley Stadium on Friday April 13.