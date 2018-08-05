YPLN & YORK LEAGUE: Elvidge stars in Scarborough success

Former skipper Ben Elvidge produced a match-winning performance for Scarborough as they saw off the challenge of Driffield Town at North Marine Road.

An innings of 82 under-pinned Scarbrough's total of 201-6 which was boosted late on by Theo Smith’s unbeaten 30, that coming after Ollie Ezard had taken 4-54.

Elvidge then picked up three wickets as did Jonathan Anderson (3-35) as the visitors were dismissed for 120 only Kavindu Kulasekara (39) offering real resistance.

In the Premier Division of the York Senior League, Whitkirk suffered a surprise away at Bolton Percy losing by 27 runs, and that gave Flixton the opportunity to close the gap in the race for the second promotion place.

They were convincing seven wicket winners at home to Studley Royal for who Rob Mackle (37) headed a quartet each of whom reached 30 but failed to go on resulting in a below par total of 215, Harry Walmsley the pick of the hosts bowlers finishing with figures of 4-52.

The home side soon had the chase under control Rich Malthouse (78) and Will Hutchinson (38) paving the way for an unbeaten stand between Will Norman (51no) and Matthew Nesfield (39no) to see them to a third straight victory.

Scarborough 2nds boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation from Division Two Ebor as they beat rivals for the drop Goole Town 2nds by 74 runs.

The away side posted 174-7, opener Joe Padmore hitting 68 with support from Kieran Howard and David Snowball, who both added 27.

Goole were then bowled out for just 99, Thomas Precious leading the Scarborough bowling attack with 4-24, Kieron Rutter also taking 3-38.

Snowball grabbed 2-16 and Matthew Graves chipped in with 1-20.