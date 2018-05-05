YPLN & YORK LEAGUE: Malthouse ton fires Flixton to victory

Rich Malthouse's undefeated 108 helped Flixton to a 118-run win at home to Malton & Old Malton in the York League Premier Division.

Teenager Jake Hatton also played well for his 54 not out, while fellow youngster Will Hutchinson smacked 46 as the home side posted 227-3 from their 50 overs.

Harrison Wood (26) and Stephen Linsley (25) were the only visiting batsmen to shine against fine bowling from Connor Stephenson (3-11) and Jamie Nesfield (3-36) as Malton slumped to 109 all out in 26.4 overs.

Scarborough 2nds claimed a five-wicket success at home to Acomb 2nds in Division Two Ebor, with Jack Holt the all-round hero for the victors.

Holt scooped 4-46 as the away side were dismissed for 151 from 36.4 overs, despite a valiant 79 from Martin Pepper.

Holt then top-scored with 47 as Scarborough secured the win with five wickets in hand, and from 31.2 overs, Tom Bruce hitting a crucial 39.

Scarborough earned a winning draw at Castleford in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

The visitors batted first and made 223-6 from their 50 overs, James Pick struck 97 from 120 balls, including five fours and three sixes.

Skipper Sam Drury also weighed in with 45 from 66 delivers, while Eddie Morrison took 3-57 for the home side.

Ben Elvidge and Linden Gray both took 4-45 apiece as Cas struggled with the bat, but captain David Wainwright (34) and Connor Hyde (25) helped the hosts hang on with 171-9 to deny Scarborough the win.