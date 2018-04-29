YPLN & York League: Scarborough seal Clifton success and Flixton frustrated at Dunnington

Scarborough CC got their Hunter's ECB YPLN season and their tenure under new skipper Sam Drury under way with victory against Clifton Alliance at North Marine Road.

Alliance won the toss and stuck the hosts into bat first, Scarborough making their way to 43 before losing James Pick for 26.

Oli Stephenson came and went for just three, but opener Darren Harland (58) and skipper Drury (27) steadied the Scarborough ship.

Jonathan Read added 37 at almost a run a ball and Joe Padmore was unbeaten on 19 as Scarborough finished up on 200-7.

Scarborough scented blood when Kristian Wilkinson removed opener David Taylor for just two early on, and despite a rally, Clifton Alliance ended up well short on 167-8 from their 50 overs.

Drury added to his efforts with the bat on debut with 2-14, Wilkinson ended up with figures of 2-36, Theo Smith claimed 2-38 and there were wickets for Ben Elvidge and Linden Gray.

Flixton started life in the Premier Division of the York League with a winning draw at Dunnington.

Jake Hatton (36), skipper Will Norman (30), Harry Walmsley (24) and Connor Stephenson (19no) helped the away side to 181-9 from their 50 overs after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first.

Tom Norman was the star man with the ball for Flixton, taking superb figures of 5-47 from his 15-over spell as Dunnington were restricted to 178-9, although they managed to frustrate Flixton and deny them the crucial final wicket for victory.

Scarborough 2nds' game at Hemingbrough was rained off in Division Two Ebor.