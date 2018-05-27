YPLN & YORK LEAGUE: Scarborough suffer Sessay defeat

Early ECB Yorkshire Premier League North pacesetters Scarborough suffered a surprise defeat as they lost by four wickets at Sessay.

A half-century from Matthew Till (51) and Navin Kavikara’s unbeaten 42 helped the side record their second home win of the season and bring to an end a three match loosing run, despite the efforts of spinner Linden Gray, who took 3-38.

Earlier in the day Darren Harland (48), who just missed out on his fourth half-century of the campaign, Ben Elvidge (30) and Jonathan Read (32) all contributed runs to the visitors' total of 172-5.

In the Premier Division of the York League, Flixton climbed into the top two courtesy of an 83 run victory at Pickering.

Half-centuries from Tom Norman (67) and Connor Stephenson (58) helped inspire the visitors to a score of 244-8 despite the efforts of Kieran Bowes (4-70).

The hosts, who have lost all of their opening five games were dismissed for 161, the only bright spots were the innings of Matthew Butler (44) and Michael Brown (31) as Harry Walmsley took 3-35, and Tom Norman rounded off an excellent personal performance finishing with 5-45.

Scarborough 2nds settled for a 12-point haul from their losing draw against Selby at North Marine Road in Division Two Ebor.

Selby recovered from a tricky start to post 205-8, Gareth Pearce top-scoring for the visitors with 68 as Matthew Graves (2-17), Charlie Hopper (2-48) and David Snowball (2-56) chipped in with the ball, Kieron Rutter and Josh Mainprize also claiming a wicket apiece.

In reply, Scarborough never looked like reaching their victory target, but were never in danger of a defeat as they made it to 168-2, Josh Mainprize 77 not out and Kieron Fenwick unbeaten on 68.