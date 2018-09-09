YPLN & YORK LEAGUE / Scarborough washed out on last day of the season

Scarborough's two sides and Flixton were all left frustrated by the weather on Saturday.

The only place to see any cricket in the YPLN was at King Mill Road, where Driffield Town reached 53-2 before the match against Sam Drury's Scarborough was called off.

The home side needed to win to have any hope of avoiding relegation, as it is they will now be joining Acomb in the York & District Senior League next season, their fate having been sealed a couple of weeks earlier.

Scarborough finish in sixth spot in the YPLN as a result of their washout, while York were crowned champions for 2018.

In the Premier Division of the York Senior League, Flixton's home clash against Studley Royal was washed out, meaning Will Norman's side finish fifth in the table.

Scarborough 2nds' relegation worries increased as their huge clash against Ebor Division Two rivals Goole fell foul of the rain with Mark Cook's side on 8-0.

Cook's second string remain in the bottom two heading into their final game of the campaign at Londesborough Park.