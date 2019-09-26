Crowdfunding appeal launched to help rebuild Scarborough College's sports pavilion devastated by fire

A crowdfunding appeal to help rebuild Scarborough College’s sports pavilion after it was devastated by a huge fire recently has been launched.

A blaze broke out late on Sunday September 15 which completely destroyed the pavilion, which was built in 1911 and was used to host rugby games as well as cricket fixtures.

Scarborough Cricket Club’s 3rd team also regularly played Scarborough Beckett League fixtures there before they folded.

The pavilion cost £155 to build, of which £90 had been raised by the school and the Old Boys.

The scoreboard and score box were later added to the facility in 1962.

Extensions featuring changing rooms and electricity were then added in 1982.

Following the 1982 refurbishment, the pavilion was named the Waid Wood Pavilion, after the then chairman of governors and Old Boy.

Mr Wood was commemorated on a plaque on a bench in front of the building.

The crowdfunding appeal is aiming to raise £1,000 to contribute towards the cost of rebuilding the pavilion.

You can contribute to the appeal via: https://www.gofundme.com/f/scarborough-college-pavilion?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet