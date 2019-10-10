Date change for Peter Hickman event at Scarborough Spa

Due to racing commitments in the Far East, Motor GP star Peter Hickman has had to change the date of his upcoming appearance at Scarborough Spa.

Hickman, a five-time winner at the Isle of Man TT, was set to appear next month but due to a change in his schedule for the Macau GP he will now visit The Spa’s Ocean Room on Tuesday December 3.

Unfortunately, James Whitham can’t make the new date so Eurosport’s biking expert Matt Roberts will now be hosting the evening alongside his close friend Hickman.

Hickman said: “Sadly James Whitham can’t attend the new date, but we’ve drafted in my old friend Eurosport’s Matt Roberts.

“The evening will still be exactly the same as before and we hope you can make the new date. I can’t wait.”

Anyone who can’t make the new date is able to claim a refund.

Tickets can also still be purchased via the Spa’s box office on 01723 821888 or via their website http://www.scarboroughspa.co.uk