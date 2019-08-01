Draw made for Staxton Sixes

The draw for the 2019 Staxton Six-a-Side competition has been announced ahead of this Sunday’s event.

Champions Cayton have been paired with Flixton and Wykeham in Group C, with last year’s runners-up and 2017 winners Filey up against newcomers Scarborough Rugby Club and Sherburn in Group B.

The 2016 champs Heslerton will take on Brompton and Cloughton in Group A.

Group D is made up of Ebberston, Scalby and Ganton.

Group A

Brompton, Cloughton, Heslerton.

Group B

Scarborough Rugby Club, Filey, Sherburn.

Group C

Wykeham, Cayton, Flixton.

Group D

Ebberston, Scalby, Ganton.

1) 10.15am - Brompton v Cloughton.

2) 10.55am - Rugby Club v Filey.

3) 11.30am - Wykeham v Cayton.

4) 12.10pm - Ebberston v Scalby.

5) 12.45pm - Heslerton v Loser of game one.

6) 1.25pm - Sherburn v Loser of game two.

7) 2pm - Flixton v Loser of game three.

8) 2.40pm - Ganton v Loser of game four.

9) 3.15pm - Heslerton v Winner of game one.

10) 3.55pm - Sherburn v Winner of game two.

11) 4.30pm - Flixton v Winner of game three.

12) 5.10pm - Ganton v Winner of game four.

13) 5.45pm - Winners of Group A v Winners of Group C

14) 6.30pm - Winners of Group B v Winners of Group D.

15) 7.10pm - Final.

16) 7.50pm - Presentation.