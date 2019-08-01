Draw made for Staxton Sixes

The draw for the 2019 Staxton Six-a-Side competition has been announced ahead of this Sunday’s event.
Champions Cayton have been paired with Flixton and Wykeham in Group C, with last year’s runners-up and 2017 winners Filey up against newcomers Scarborough Rugby Club and Sherburn in Group B.
The 2016 champs Heslerton will take on Brompton and Cloughton in Group A.
Group D is made up of Ebberston, Scalby and Ganton.
Group A
Brompton, Cloughton, Heslerton.
Group B
Scarborough Rugby Club, Filey, Sherburn.
Group C
Wykeham, Cayton, Flixton.
Group D
Ebberston, Scalby, Ganton.
1) 10.15am - Brompton v Cloughton.
2) 10.55am - Rugby Club v Filey.
3) 11.30am - Wykeham v Cayton.
4) 12.10pm - Ebberston v Scalby.
5) 12.45pm - Heslerton v Loser of game one.
6) 1.25pm - Sherburn v Loser of game two.
7) 2pm - Flixton v Loser of game three.
8) 2.40pm - Ganton v Loser of game four.
9) 3.15pm - Heslerton v Winner of game one.
10) 3.55pm - Sherburn v Winner of game two.
11) 4.30pm - Flixton v Winner of game three.
12) 5.10pm - Ganton v Winner of game four.
13) 5.45pm - Winners of Group A v Winners of Group C
14) 6.30pm - Winners of Group B v Winners of Group D.
15) 7.10pm - Final.
16) 7.50pm - Presentation.