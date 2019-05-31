England skipper Joe Root’s joy at linking up with Scarborough College

Scarborough College have teamed up with Joe Root’s Academy and Pro Coach Cricket to launch a new cricket centre of excellence.

The course, starting in September, will offer two cricket sessions a week during term time, one at Headingley and one at the college.

Root said: “I am delighted Scarborough College is working with Pro Coach Yorkshire Cricket Academy and local cricket clubs.

“The R66T Academy shares the same objective which is to prepare and empower players to succeed at the highest level they can play.

“It is also important to point out that the benefits of this programme will benefit young players well beyond the boundaries of the field of play.”

Students will also have two strength and conditioning sessions a week, swimming included and enjoy masterclass sessions from current and ex-Yorkshire and England stars.

Those who sign up will also get tickets to Yorkshire matches to watch the stars of the modern game up close and personal, while playing matches in the summer against other schools, colleges and representative sides within Yorkshire.

Students will also receive Academy clothing when they sign up.

Yorkshire coach and former captain Andrew Gale is co-owner of Pro Coach.

He said: “As Yorkshire 1st XI head coach I now have the opportunity to help youngsters to reach their potential.

“By combining with the prestigious Scarborough College we can provide an outstanding all-rounded education that will give pupils the chance to excel both in the classroom and on a cricket field.

“We have a saying at Yorkshire, ‘Train hard, win easy’.

“By joining this Centre of Excellence you will have to work hard and show the passion that could one day help you score runs or take wickets at the highest level.”

College headmaster Guy Emmett, a former professional cricketer himself, is delighted to be launching the course.

He added: “I am delighted to be working alongside the Pro Coach Yorkshire Cricket Academy and the R66T Academy, as they share the same vision and ethos as Scarborough College.

“We aim to maximise the potential of each player, while developing them as a person and giving them the skills that will shape them for the rest of their life.”

The course costs £1,500 per person per academic year with Scarborough College fees as applicable.

There’s also a Desert Springs pre-season camp available at an additional cost.

All applications for the centre of excellence need to be made through the College.

Anyone interested should contact registrar@scarboroughcollege.co.uk or on 01723 360620.