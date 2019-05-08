EVENING LEAGUE: Dring's 4-29 helps Heslerton to see off Seamer

Only four games beat the wet weather in the AndyHire Evening Cricket League on Tuesday.

In Division A, Heslerton beat Seamer by six wickets.

Despite Greg Chadwick’s fine 66, Seamer fell to 113-8 as Mark Dring claimed figures of 4-29.

Heslerton lost four wickets in reply on their way to victory, Sam Triffitt hitting 34, Kristian Wilkinson 30 not out and Rob Middlewood 26.

The games between Ganton and Cayton, Ebberston and Filey and Staxton and Flixton were all rained off.

Flixton claimed a five-wicket win over Sherburn in Division B.

Jack Pickard’s 26 was the mainstay of Sherburn’s 103-4 batting first.

Marley Ward then hit an unbeaten 33 and Elliot Hatton added 31 as Flixton reached 104-5.

Cayton v Scalby, Cloughton v Forge Valley and Scarborough v Wykeham were all off.

Neil Fletcher hit the evening’s top score with the bat as his 72 not out helped Brompton hammer Muston by 63 runs in Division C.

Fletcher’s knock helped Brompton post a competitive 152-6.

Despite Kyle Orange then hitting 35, Muston ended their innings on 89-9, well short of their victory target.

Ravenscar suffered a monumental batting collapse as they fell to a 25-run defeat at Snainton.

Hosts Snainton posted 78-5 batting first, Paul Nicholson hitting 29.

In reply, Ravenscar were cruising to the victory as they sat on 37-1.

However, James Wilson took 3-13 and Ben Norman 3-11 as Ravenscar collapsed to 53 all out, falling 25 runs short of their target as they lost their last nine wickets for just 16.

Scalby B v Forge Valley B, Seamer B v Ebberston B and Wykeham B v Staxton B were all rained off.