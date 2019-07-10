EVENING LEAGUE - Heslerton edge past Filey to stay in top spot

Heslerton remain in pole position in the AndyHire Evening League Division One table after a six-run win at home to defending champions Filey on Tuesday.

Jordan Powell gave the visitors a chance with superb figures of 4-7 as Heslerton were restricted to 130-9, Kristian Wilkinson hitting 33 and Toby Sercombe 27.

Tom Fitzgerald’s 40 gave Filey hope of chasing down the total, but Tom Bumby’s 3-20 helped peg them back to 124-6.

Staxton are still level on points with Heslerton after their 45-run win at Ganton.

The visitors only made 91-7, but second-from-bottom Ganton limped to 46-8, spinner Linden Gray taking 4-3.

Seamer v Flixton and Ebberston’s game at home to lowly Cayton were rained off.

Wykeham boosted their Division B title bid with a 10-wicket win at promotion rivals Flixton B.

Will Hutchinson (35) and Carl Sample (31no) helped Flixton to 96-6, but Ezra Pashby (50no) and Jack Holt (44no) sealed the win.

Cloughton moved into second thanks to a 10-wicket win at Cayton B.

Ben Rowe took 3-7 as Cayton were skittled for 65 and Mark Pryce’s unbeaten 44 steered them home.

Scarborough hung on for a one-run win at Forge Valley.

Adam Eustace smashed 71 as the visitors made 150-4.

Stephen Boyes (51) and Christian Reddish (42) looked to be steering Valley to a win, but fine bowling from Glynn Botterill (3-38) restricted them to 149-7.

Sherburn now look almost certain to stay up after a 29-run win at home to Scalby.

Jamie Thomson hit 35 and Daley Wharton 26 as Sherburn made 111-6, Paul Hesp bagging an impressive 3-13.

Brett Cunningham hit 31 as Scalby made 82-4 in reply.

Division C leaders Brompton coasted to an eight-wicket win at Staxton B.

G Hodgson’s 52no steered Brompton past Staxton’s 101-8, including James Armstrong’s 38 and 30 from Dave Aldcroft.

Seamer B remain in second spot after their 49-run win at Wykeham B.

Matty Walters took 4-23 as the hosts made 73-7 in reply to Seamer’s 122-6, Lewis Eustace having taken 3-42.

Joe Dunnett’s 88 helped Ebberston B stay in the promotion race with a 42-run win at Muston.

The visitors batted first and made 140-4 thanks to Dunnett’s superb knock.

In reply Kyle Orange hit 41 and Max Truleove 33 as Muston made it to 98-8, George Hardie taking 3-24.

Snainton beat Forge Valley B by four wickets, despite the visitors’ Dan Taylor taking 5-32.

Sean Pinder hit 46 and Carl Jackson 33 as Valley made 103-5, and though Taylor tried his best to limit Snainton, Mike Eyre’s 46 helped them home.

Scalby B v Ravenscar was rained off after six overs.