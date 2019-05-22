EVENING LEAGUE: Muston ace Orange squashes Snainton with match-winning ton

Kyle Orange was the star of the show as he smashed 110 to guide Muston to an 18-run win over Snainton in Division C of the AndyHire Evening Cricket League.

Orange’s 110 helped Muston post 184-4, and despite Michael Eyre’s 78 not out, Snainton fell short on 166-7.

Jordan Newton’s 5-6 helped Ebberston B skittle Scalby B for just 74, sealing a 53-run win after Doug Bentley’s 36 had earlier guided them to 127-8.

Another batsman in form was Sean Pinder as he hammered 80 in Forge Valley B’s 14-run win over Staxton B.

Valley made 122-5, Ady Young taking 3-38 before Staxton fell short on 108-7, Kieran Walker hitting 47 as Dan Boyle took 3-46.

Tom Fletcher-Varey was in fine form with bat and ball to help Brompton beat Ravenscar by 32 runs.

Fletcher-Varey’s 65 not out helped Brompton to 156-4 as Ross Triffitt hit 36 not out.

He then claimed 4-34 with the ball to help ensure Ravenscar were all out for 124, despite Joe Bayes’ 48, Phil Holden also taking 3-7.

The Myerscough brothers shone in Seamer B’s 81-run hammering of Wykeham B.

Cameron Myerscough cracked 77 and Jack Adams 42 in Seamer’s 188-6, before Connor Myerscough took 3-13 as Wykeham fell well short on 107-7, Chris Soulsby hitting 34 not out.

Frankie Beal was in form with the ball as Ebberston beat Cayton by seven wickets in Division A.

Beal bagged 6-28 as Cayton fell to 124-9, Tom Sixsmith hitting 26 and Harry Holden 25.

That wasn’t enough as Ben Lockey’s 56 helped Ebberston to 126-3.

Champions Filey cruised to a nine-wicket win over Heslerton.

Ryan Baldry took 4-29 and Lewis Adams 3-24 as Heslerton ended on 137-7 before Filey cruised to 141-1, Aaron Howard hitting 55 not out and Tom Fitzgerald 41.

Andrew Holtby was in superb form with the ball as he bagged 5-11 in Staxton’s nine-wicket success over Ganton.

Only James Pick (29) got going in Ganton’s 73 all out as Holtby did the damage with the ball before Jack Pinder hit 40 not out and Ryan Hargreaves 28 in Staxton’s 78-1.

Flixton A were 29-0 chasing Seamer’s 98-9 when the rain fell and called a halt to their encounter.

Despite the best efforts of Harry Gunning with bat and ball, Wykeham edged to a three-wicket win with just two balls to spare against Flixton B in Division B.

Gunning’s 50 helped Flixton to 121-7, Mark Bruce claiming 3-23.

Despite Gunning then chipping in with 5-27 with the ball, Wykeham edged home in the final over after Steve Clegg had earlier hit 43.

Cloughton hammered Cayton B by 10 wickets.

Cayton were all out for just 58 before Danny Jenkinson’s unbeaten 46 helped Cloughton cruise to 60-0.

Scalby were victorious at home to Sherburn.

Aussie spinner Lachlan Cooke took 3-9 to help restrict Sherburn to 99-8 before Dave Holborn’s 27 helped Scalby to 103-2.

Scarborough claimed a four-wicket win against Forge Valley.

Valley’s knock ended on 77-9, John Flinton hitting 33 not out.

Despite Charlie Ionescu taking 3-11, Scarborough edged their way to 78-6.