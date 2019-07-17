EVENING LEAGUE: Norman conquers Staxton with bat and ball in Snainton success

There were some astonishing performances in round 12 of the AndyHire Evening Cricket League campaign.

Two of these came in Division C with Eddie Craggs hammering a superb 150 not out as Ebberston B walloped Wykeham B by a massive 177-run margin to boost their promotion bid.

Craggs’ 150 helped Ebberston post 265-1, Joe Dunnett also hitting 84 not out, before David Hebron’s 4-19 helped skittle out Wykeham for just 88 to complete a miserable evening.

Alex Glass was also a man in form as he bowled a five-wicket maiden but somehow still managed to end up on the losing side as Forge Valley B lost a low-scoring contest at Muston.

Glass bagged 7-18 and five in one over, but it wasn’t enough as Muston made it to 53-7 after Valley had been skittled for just 53, Kyle Orange peeling back the Valley batting order with 3-13.

Brompton are just one win away from securing promotion after they beat Ravenscar by 15 runs.

Tom Fletcher-Varey’s 33 helped Brompton to 95-4 and then Alex Burnett bagged 5-16 to restrict the Ravens to 80-7.

Seamer B remain in second spot and in a good position to join Brompton in winning promotion after they cruised to a seven-wicket win at rock-bottom Scalby B.

Tim Barton (42), David Grace (31) and Dan Barber (30) helped Scalby to 132-5, but that wasn’t enough as Tom Greenwood hit 84 not out and Liam Love added 41 as Seamer made it to 135-3.

Ben Norman was in stunning form with bat and ball as Snainton cruised to a 10-wicket win over Staxton B.

Norman conquered the Staxton batting line-up as he bagged 4-12, including a sensational hat-trick, restricting them to 128-8 as Dan Virr hit 86.

The all-rounder then hit 86 not out and opening partner Michael Kipling 29 as Snainton cruised to 128-0.

Wykeham’s promotion from Division B was confirmed after their win at home to Scalby.

Ben Luntley’s 50 guided Scalby to 103-5, a total that Wykeham charged down for the loss of just one wicket thanks to Kevin Thompson’s 49 not out and 27 from Jack Holt.

The performance of the night with the bat came from Christian Reddish, whose stunning 152 helped Forge Valley beat Cayton B and boost their chances of avoiding the drop.

Reddish hammered the Cayton bowlers to all parts as he helped Valley to 203-7 before the hosts were restricted to 126-2, Mark Sayers and Simon Glave hitting 39 each.

Cayton’s defeat confirmed their relegation.

Cloughton remain in pole position to join Wykeham in the top-flight after their win over Folkton & Flixton B.

Mark Pryce (33) and Craig Thordarson helped Cloughton to 134 all out, Elliot Hatton taking 3-21.

Flixton then fell just 10 runs short despite the efforts of Will Hutchinson (42) and Cameron Anderson (41) as Paul Goodenough bagged 3-29.

Sherburn cruised to a 66-run success at home against Scarborough.

Jamie Thomson’s 63 and 46 from Daley Wharton helped Sherburn to 154-6, which proved to be more than enough as Thomson then took 3-15 and Ash Oldroyd 5-14 as Scarborough slumped to 88 all out.

The race for the Division A title looks set to go down to the wire.

Staxton won at home to rivals Heslerton to go top.

Heslerton were all out for 94 as Linden Gray took 4-6 and Oli West 4-25 before Rob Pinder made 42 and Chris Dove 39 to ensure Staxton cruised to 97-2.

Hot on Staxton’s heels are Seamer, who eased to a seven-wicket win over rock-bottom Ganton.

Richard Bannister’s 51 not out helped Ganton to 110-5, but Mitch Fisher then made an unbeaten 68 to guide Seamer home.

Folkton & Flixton beat Ebberston by 55 runs to stay in third spot and in with a chance of lifting the title.

Chris Mann battered 75 and Jake Hatton 34 not out in Flixton’s 167-4, a total that proved too far for Ebberston as they fell to 112 all out.

Cayton beat Filey to ensure the battle to avoid relegation will also go down to the wire.

Tom Sixmith’s 46 and 28 from Corey Towell helped Cayton to 116-7 before all-rounder Sixsmith took 3-19 and Tom Ward 3-22 to help restrict champions Filey to 97 all out, falling just 19 runs short of their target.