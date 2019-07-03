EVENING LEAGUE: Staxton see off Filey as Division A title race hots up

The top three in Division A of the AndyHire Evening League picked up wins to ensure they stayed in the race for the title.

Staxton crushed champions Filey to leapfrog them and move into third spot.

Filey were dismissed for just 89 as Oli West bagged 3-15, before Rob Pinder (56no) and Dave Morris (34no) took just five overs to knock them off.

Heslerton remain top of the pile after a 39-run win over Ebberston.

Sam Triffitt top-scored with 39 with support from Andy Slaughter and Kristian Wilkinson, both 26, in their 146-5 before restricting Ebberston to 107-8, Marc Dring bagging five wickets.

Seamer are hot on their heels after a tight 13-run victory over Cayton.

Josh Broadhead hit 40 in Seamer’s 115 all out, which proved to be enough as Cayton were all out for just 102, despite Tom Sixsmith’s 46.

Ganton boosted their chances of avoiding relegation with victory over Folkton & Flixton.

Robbie Milner’s 49 not out guided Ganton to 129-4 before Liam Cousins’ 3-17 helped restrict Flixton to 113-6, James Clark hitting 39 not out.

Wykeham remain top of the pile in Division B after an eight-wicket hammering of Cayton B.

Cayton finished up on just 54-8 as Mark Bruce bagged 4-12 and Chris Soulsby 3-22.

Ethan Pashby’s 31 not out then helped Wykeham to 58-2.

Elliot Hatton’s stunning form with the bat continued as he hit 62 as Folkton & Flixton B tied with Scalby.

Hatton’s knock helped the hosts post 115-8 before Edward Hopper hit 30 as Scalby chased down their target to seal a share of the spoils.

Cloughton are in third spot and well in the race for promotion after Scarborough failed to raise a side for their match.

Sherburn hammered Forge Valley by a massive 120 runs to distance themselves from the bottom two.

Ben Briggs (46), Daley Wharton (37) and Jamie Thompson (28) were among the runs in Sherburn’s 170-4 before Ash Oldroyd’s 4-6 saw Valley skittled for just 50.

Brompton edged to a tense two-run victory over Forge Valley B to stay on course for promotion from Division C.

Brompton made 92-7 as Sean Pinder and Carl Jackson took three wickets each, but that proved to be enough as Valley fell agonisingly short despite 35 from Eric Hall, Ross Triffitt taking 3-11 and Pete Webster 3-34.

Seamer B stayed in second spot after beating Snainton by 29 runs.

Tom Greenwood made 32 in Seamer’s 123 all out, Ben Norman taking 5-31 and James Wilson 3-33.

Snainton struggled to 94-5 in reply, Matty Waters taking 4-14.

Ebberston B hammered Ravenscar by 10 wickets.

Ravenscar finished on 96-9, Neil Eddon taking 3-16.

Eddon then smashed 64 not out and James Wingrove 28 not out as Ebberston cruised to 98-0.

Wykeham B stayed in the hunt for promotion with victory at Scalby B.

Stew Ward’s 50 helped Scalby to 123-5 but Max Lane smacked 77 to ensure Wykeham edged home in the last over, finishing on 124-5.

Kieran Walker shone as Staxton B beat Muston by just seven runs.

Walker hit 37 and Paul Virr and unbeaten 31 in Staxton’s 121-2 before he took 3-23 to restrict Muston to 114-5 in reply, Max Truelove making 40 and Matty Atkinson 28 not out.

The final of the Linda Goulding Memorial Harburn Cup between Seamer and Heslerton takes place next Friday, July 12 at North Marine Road, 6pm start.

The Lloyd Dowson Cup final between Ravenscar and Ebberston B is to be played at Folkton & Flixton on Wednesday July 24, 6pm start.

Folkton & Flixton B will meet Forge Valley in the Hunter Cup final at Staxton on Monday July 29, 6pm.