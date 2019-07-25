Excitement builds as racing returns to Scarborough's iconic Oliver's Mount course

The long-awaited return of racing to Scarborough’s iconic Oliver’s Mount course is almost over.

This weekend’s Barry Sheene Classic meeting has only been able to get the green light after over £100,000 was spent on track and safety improvements at the course.

There’s a full schedule of 21 races across the weekend, while four-time World Champion Carl Fogarty will be leading a parade.

Mount lap record holder Dean Harrison will return to compete at the Barry Sheene Classic meeting.

The Silicone Engineering Racing Kawasaki rider is the first of a long list of star riders who are set to attend the new promoter’s first meeting.

Harrison made his Oliver’s Mount debut in 2009 and quickly climbed the ranks, taking his first win in 2009, and currently holds the outright Superbike, Supersport and Classic Superbike lap record.

Harrison can’t wait to get back to his home track.

“I used to go as a lad with my dad, even my grandad raced at Oliver’s,” he said.

“It was always a family outing, fish and chips on the seafront after the racing.

“I love the place and can’t wait to get back to my local track.”

Eddie Roberts, director of Oliver’s Mount Racing, said: “We’re pleased to have Dean back at Oliver’s Mount for our first meeting, he has a lap record to defend.

“Since entries opened, we’ve seen a steady influx of riders, and our dedicated team is working tirelessly on the track improvements.

“It’s exciting times.”

Local rider Justin Waring is also gearing up to get back in racing action at the Mount.

Waring said: “It’s great that the new club have got this meeting off the ground again, they have done so much hard work to get to this point.

“I’m really looking forward to being out there again, I’m a bit rusty after two seasons off but I’ll be riding to my limits and this meeting will be a tester for the Gold Cup meeting in September.

“I’d like to thank Wilf Nobles Recycling and GM Interbuild Ltd for sponsoring the meeting.”