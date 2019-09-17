Filey beat Ebberston to seal back-to-back Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division titles

Filey bagged a seven-wicket win against Ebberston to wrap-up back-to-back Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division titles.

As he has on so many occasions this season, Filey’s Australian ace Tom Fitzgerald did the damage with the ball, bagging six wickets as Ebberston were 64 all out, Lee Elvidge also taking four wickets.

Josh Dawson’s 26 then helped Filey to 67-3, ensuring they finished in top spot and retained their title.

Rob Pinder ended the 2019 campaign in scintillating fashion as he hammered a phenomenal 127-ball 201, somehow still ending up on the losing side as Staxton lost to Mulgrave in a high-scoring contest.

Pinder took his tally for the 2019 season to an outstanding 1,324 with an average of 94.57 as he blasted 28 fours and 10 sixes in his belligerent knock that guided Staxton to 290-4, the visitors declaring after 37 overs.

Despite their mammoth total, Mulgrave’s Joe Hinchliffe’s 82 not out and 80 from Andrew Wood guided the hosts to a huge 294-7 in just 41.4 overs.

Staithes finished in the runners-up berth after a final-day win over Scalby.

Scalby finished on 195-9 with Edward Hopper hitting 49, James Ledden 40 and Brad Walker 30, Paul Theaker, Jacob Midgley, Luke Spenceley and Simon Bowes bagging two wickets each.

Staithes then made their way to 196-7 to seal their victory, Richard Ward unbeaten on 47 with Brad Lewis adding 43 and Paul Theaker 31.

Hopper, Paul Hesp and Joe Hills all claimed two wickets each for Scalby.

Settrington produced a shock win against Nawton Grange to end their season on a high.

Despite their relegation to Division One already being ensured, Settrington ensured they wrapped up their campaign on a positive note with a 62-run win over Grange.

Jamie Rounthwaite’s 58 helped Setty to a total of 163-9, Michael Wearmouth taking 5-15 and spinner Dean Coote 3-44.

Despite 50 from opener Shaun Smith helping them to 75-2, an almighty collapse saw Grange then fall to 101 all out.

Veteran slow bowler Andy Monkman’s superb figures of 5-10 from 6.1 overs and 5-50 from Charlie Rounthwaite did the damage with the ball for Settrington, who will be hoping to bounce straight back to the top-flight in the 2020 campaign.

Cayton sealed a seven-wicket win against Brompton on Saturday to end the season in fourth spot.

Brompton batted first and made 127 all out, Tom Fletcher-Varey’s 39 and 35 from Tom Pateman their only telling contributions.

James Ward bagged 3-4 from just 1.3 overs and Toby Jones 2-26.

Cayton then cruised to 131-3, Corey Towell hitting 64 and Jake McAleese 37.

Seamer were teetering on 90-6 when the rain curtailed their game against relegated Heslerton.

The hosts initially fell to 11-4, but Mitch Fisher was unbeaten on 41 and Anthony Jenkinson on 21 as they recovered before the weather intervened.

Marc Dring and Paul Kinghorn had taken three wickets apiece.