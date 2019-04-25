Filey open Scarborough Beckett League title defence with trip to title rivals Staxton

The 2019 Scarborough Beckett League season gets under way this weekend as the Premier Division sides kick off their campaign.

The standout fixture sees champions Filey travel to Staxton, who have strengthened their ranks significantly with the additions of batsman Rob Pinder and bowler Oli West.

Elsewhere, promoted side Brompton host Heslerton and Settrington get life in the top-flight under way when they welcome Seamer.

Ebberston will be looking to make a strong start to the new season when they host Nawton Grange, who have signed spinner Dan Jeminson from Heslerton, while Scalby are on home soil against Cayton.

Wrapping up the opening day of the season is a derby between Whitby-based sides Mulgrave and Staithes.

This weekend’s Scarborough Beckett League Premier Division fixtures:

Brompton v Heslerton, Ebberston v Nawton Grange, Mulgrave v Staithes, Scalby v Cayton, Settrington v Seamer, Staxton v Filey.

There have been a number of transfers ahead of the new season:

Anthony Stones (Heslerton from Folkton & Flixton), William Tindall (Heslerton from Forge Valley), Ben Luntley (Scalby from Cloughton), Stewart Ward (Scalby from Ganton), Simon Wright (Scalby from Glaisdale), Gregor Fraser (Scalby from Scarborough), David Thomas (Scalby from Scarborough), Corey Towell (Cayton from Seamer), Scott Wardman (Wykeham from Cloughton), Matthew Nettleton (Brompton from Forge Valley), Stuart Watmore (Great Habton from Malton & Old Malton), Leon Newton (Filey from Scarborough), Matthew Graves (Wykeham from Scarborough), Josh Briggs (Forge Valley from Wykeham), Tom Sigsworth (Pickering from Thornton Dale), Darren Wood (Great Habton from Pickering), Harvey Wood (Great Habton from Pickering), Daniel Hardy (Pickering from Great Habton), Vernon Smith (Heslerton from Great Habton), Stuart Pickard (Cayton from Heslerton), Dan Jeminson (Nawton Grange from Heslerton), Andrew Collier (Brompton from Kirkbymoorside), Steve Janney (Bridlington from Sewerby), Rob Pinder (Staxton from Sheriff Hutton Bridge), Charlie Coulson (Great Habton from Malton & Old Malton), Oliver West (Staxton from Driffield), Chris Mann (Folkton & Flixton from Sewerby), Sam Wragg (Bridlington from Sewerby), Ryan Boyes (Pickering from Bridlington), Jordan Newton (Ebberston from Brompton), Thomas Bruce (Brompton from Scarborough), Midhunsingh Vijayasingh (Brompton from Scarborough), Sam Carver (Scarborough from Ganton), Daniel Harper (Pickering from Dunnington), Haydon Jackson (Scarborough from Pickering), Josh Dawson (Hornsea from Filey), Tom Brough (Malton & Old Malton from Forge Valley), Sam Wragg (Bridlington from Sewerby), Casey Rudd (Scarborough from Bridlington), Steve Janney (Bridlington from Sewerby), Luke Smith (Sheriff Hutton Bridge from Flixton).