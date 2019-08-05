Filey see off Cloughton in the final to seal Staxton Six-a-Side success

Filey beat Cloughton in the final to win the 2019 Staxton Six-a-Side competition on Sunday.

Filey finished top of the pile in Group B ahead of Sherburn and Scarborough Rugby Club.

Cloughton eased to top spot in Group A, eliminating Staxton and Brompton.

The last four was made up of Group D winners Scalby and Flixton, who topped Group C.

Cloughton beat Flixton in the first semi-final and then Filey beat Scalby to set up their place in the final of the competition.

It was to be the Filey side made up of Aussie Tom Fitzgerald, Dave Brannan, Ryan Baldry, Jamie Griffin, Josh Dawson and Jamie Gilbank who claimed the victory to lift the silverware afterwards.

Full list of trophy winners:

Winners: Filey

Man of the match: Josh Dawson

Runners-up: Cloughton

Losing semi-finalists: Scalby and Flixton

Best batsman: Alex White (Cloughton)

Best bowler: Brett Canham (Scarborough Rugby Club)

Best wicketkeeper: Paul Marton (Scalby)

Best fielder: Gus Friend (Scarborough Rugby Club)

Best all-rounder: Tom Fletcher-Varey (Brompton)

Highest individual score: James Ledden (Scalby)

Biggest hit: Craig Sanderson (Sherburn)

Best catch: Ryan Baldry (Filey)

Best fielding team: Flixton

Highest team score: Cloughton

Best turned out team: Ganton

Highest batting partnership: Alex White and Sean Exley (Cloughton)

Youngest player: James Wilson (Brompton)

Oldest player: Paul Marton (Scalby)