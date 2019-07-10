Folkton & Flixton’s dream of Lord’s return halted after collapse at Houghton Main

Folkton & Flixton’s hopes of another dream trip to Lord’s to defend their Cricketer National Village Cup crown were crushed in comprehensive fashion as they were bowled out for just 58 in their last 16 defeat at Houghton Main on Sunday.

Will Norman’s side’s hopes of progressing through to the last eight were dashed in spectacular fashion at Houghton Main, who play in the South Yorkshire Cricket League.

The hosts won the toss and opted to bat first, but were all out for 164 in 39.2 overs.

Jamie Nesfield led the Flixton bowling attack with 3-38, Rich Malthouse collected impressive figures of 2-17, Connor Stephenson took 2-21, Tom Norman 2-28 and youngster Jake Hatton chipped in with 1-34.

Flixton’s reply caved in from 15-1 to 38-5 and they were soon all out for just 58 in 26.4 overs, ending their National Village Cup defence.

Only three Flixton batsmen managed to make it into double figures as Harry Walmsley finished unbeaten on 17, Tom Norman made 12 and Matthew Nesfield 11.

Houghton’s bowlers enjoyed their afternoon, Callum Honeyman bagging 3-5, Michael Bates 3-11, Imran Khan 2-7 and Ian Simon 2-23 for the victors.

The South Yorkshire side will now go on to play Egerton of the Greater Manchester Cricket League at home in the quarter-finals.